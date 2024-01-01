Reducing Dependency New Hope to Cope with Crises, East Africa. RAYA AZEBO WOREDA, TIGRAY.
A man climbs a hill and looks out towards the sunset.
Reducing dependency: USAID is accelerating development in the dry lands of East Africa.
New data shows these efforts, led by a cohesive regional strategy and national leadership in Kenya, Somalia, Uganda and Ethiopia, will increase the ability of countries to plan and cope with crises.
Photo Credit: Kelly Lynch /USAID Regional. Original public domain image from Flickr