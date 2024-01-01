rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051294
Reducing Dependency New Hope to Cope with Crises, East Africa. RAYA AZEBO WOREDA, TIGRAY.A man climbs a hill and looks out…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Reducing Dependency New Hope to Cope with Crises, East Africa. RAYA AZEBO WOREDA, TIGRAY.

A man climbs a hill and looks out towards the sunset.

Reducing dependency: USAID is accelerating development in the dry lands of East Africa.

New data shows these efforts, led by a cohesive regional strategy and national leadership in Kenya, Somalia, Uganda and Ethiopia, will increase the ability of countries to plan and cope with crises.

Photo Credit: Kelly Lynch /USAID Regional. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4051294

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Reducing Dependency New Hope to Cope with Crises, East Africa. RAYA AZEBO WOREDA, TIGRAY.

A man climbs a hill and looks out towards the sunset.

Reducing dependency: USAID is accelerating development in the dry lands of East Africa.

New data shows these efforts, led by a cohesive regional strategy and national leadership in Kenya, Somalia, Uganda and Ethiopia, will increase the ability of countries to plan and cope with crises.

More