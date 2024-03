President Trump Speaks with the Bahamian Prime Minister

President Trump speaks with Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis Wednesday September 4, 2019, expressing his condolences for the loss of life and catastrophic damage in parts of the Bahamas. The President also confirmed the United States’ commitment to provide prompt humanitarian assistance to the affected people and communities of the Bahamas. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead). Original public domain image from Flickr