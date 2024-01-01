rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051303
Howdy, Modi! Audience members in a crowd of more than 50,000 people hold up flags and banners as they cheer President Donald…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Howdy, Modi! Audience members in a crowd of more than 50,000 people hold up flags and banners as they cheer President Donald J. Trump and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at a rally in honor of Prime Minister Modi at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4051303

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Howdy, Modi! Audience members in a crowd of more than 50,000 people hold up flags and banners as they cheer President Donald J. Trump and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at a rally in honor of Prime Minister Modi at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead). Original public domain image from Flickr

More