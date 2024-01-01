A young girl pictured with her friends, Nigeria. For 17-year-old Aisha Mohammed, education is playing a vital role in rebuilding her self-confidence and hope for the future after being displaced by Boko Haram insurgency in Northeastern Nigeria.



Through USAID’s Nigeria Education Crisis Response activity, she is learning to read, write, and receives social emotional support in a safe environment.







(Photo by Erick Gibson / Creative Associates International - A USAID funded activity in Nigeria). Original public domain image from Flickr