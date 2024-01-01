rawpixel
Standard I students at Mikumi Primary School participate in a phonics lesson.As part of USAID’sTusome Pamoja (Let’s Read Together), teachers have received training on innovative and interactive ways to keep their students engaged as many face the challenge of teaching more than 100 students at a time. Credit: Rachel Chilton/USAID. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4051318

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

