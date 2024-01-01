rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051319
A young farmer in Mbarali carrying a tomato crate to a nearby truck for transporting.Through Feed the Future Mboga na…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A young farmer in Mbarali carrying a tomato crate to a nearby truck for transporting.Through Feed the Future Mboga na Matunda, USAID delivers agricultural practices, technologies, and nutrition education to individuals across Tanzania.The purpose of Mboga na Matunda is to make the horticulture subsector more competitive and inclusive while improving the nutritional status of Tanzanians. Credit: USAID. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4051319

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

A young farmer in Mbarali carrying a tomato crate to a nearby truck for transporting.Through Feed the Future Mboga na Matunda, USAID delivers agricultural practices, technologies, and nutrition education to individuals across Tanzania.The purpose of Mboga na Matunda is to make the horticulture subsector more competitive and inclusive while improving the nutritional status of Tanzanians. Credit: USAID. Original public domain image from Flickr

More