A young farmer in Mbarali carrying a tomato crate to a nearby truck for transporting. Through Feed the Future Mboga na Matunda, USAID delivers agricultural practices, technologies, and nutrition education to individuals across Tanzania. The purpose of Mboga na Matunda is to make the horticulture subsector more competitive and inclusive while improving the nutritional status of Tanzanians. Credit: USAID. Original public domain image from Flickr