Through UNICEF, USAID’s Office of Food for Peace pro- vides ready-to-use therapeutic food to treat an estimated 35,000 Malian children with severe acute malnutrition. Credit: USAID. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain
ID : 
4051320

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

