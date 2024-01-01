World Malaria Day 2020: Donating Tests & Treatment

The U.S. Government, through the President's Malaria Initiative and USAID, donated $1.8 million in malaria commodities to the office of the national Ministry of Public Health that oversees Madagascar's annual malaria campaign. The donation included over 2 million rapid diagnostic tests and nearly 2 million doses of treatment for both normal and severe forms of malaria.



These supplies were timely because Madagascar had seen a spike in malaria cases over the first part of the year. In the first six months of 2020, over 1 million people throughout Madagascar had been diagnosed with malaria and over 600 people died from the disease. Original public domain image from Flickr