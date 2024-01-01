rawpixel
Auditorium equipped with the latest in multi-media equipment, including side and rear lighting that accommodates color…
Auditorium equipped with the latest in multi-media equipment, including side and rear lighting that accommodates color television cameras and motion picture filming. The large plaster disks on the inside surface of the dome enhance the acoustics of the auditorium. The Bubble is home to special events, prominent speakers, and large conferences. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4051488

View CC0 License

