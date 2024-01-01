rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051617
Technician, Iliassou Goumande, adjusts the dials during a live round table broadcast at Radio Baarou in Ouallam, Niger.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Technician, Iliassou Goumande, adjusts the dials during a live round table broadcast at Radio Baarou in Ouallam, Niger.

Credit: USAID. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4051617

View CC0 License

Technician, Iliassou Goumande, adjusts the dials during a live round table broadcast at Radio Baarou in Ouallam, Niger.

More