A Somali civil aviation firefighter listens to instructions during a fire fighting drill in Mogadishu, Somalia on July 14 2015. The training was supported and organised by the United Nations Support Office for AMISOM (UNSOA) and facilitated by African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM). UN photo / Ilyas Ahmed. Original public domain image from Flickr

