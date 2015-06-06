https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052274Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUN beach cleanup. Mogadishu, Somalia - 06 June 2015 - In honor of World Environment Day, the UN Somalia team joined together to clean up the MIA beach in Mogadishu. Over 70 bags of trash were collected. Photo credit: Cassandra Nelson. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4052274View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4992 x 3328 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadUN beach cleanup. Mogadishu, Somalia - 06 June 2015 - In honor of World Environment Day, the UN Somalia team joined together to clean up the MIA beach in Mogadishu. Over 70 bags of trash were collected. Photo credit: Cassandra Nelson. Original public domain image from FlickrMore