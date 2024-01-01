https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052277Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA delegate from Somaliland votes during the ongoing electoral process in Mogadishu, Somalia, on December 19, 2016. UN Photo / Ilyas Ahmed. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4052277View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5487 x 3658 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA delegate from Somaliland votes during the ongoing electoral process in Mogadishu, Somalia, on December 19, 2016. UN Photo / Ilyas Ahmed. Original public domain image from FlickrMore