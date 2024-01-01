https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052283Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSomalia ladies hold white cards as symbols of peace, at a ceremony to mark International Sports Day for development and peace in Mogadishu on April 06, 2017. UN Photo / Ilyas Ahmed. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4052283View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5295 x 3530 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSomalia ladies hold white cards as symbols of peace, at a ceremony to mark International Sports Day for development and peace in Mogadishu on April 06, 2017. UN Photo / Ilyas Ahmed. Original public domain image from FlickrMore