Some of the vehicles donated by the Japanese Government to the Somali Police Force (SPF) through the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM). A total of 56 vehicles were handed over to the SPF during a ceremony held in Mogadishu, Somalia on 9 September 2015. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4052292

View CC0 License

More