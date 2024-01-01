rawpixel
Students sit for their final term exam at Mujama Secondary School in Beledweyne, Somalia, on May 22, 2017. UN Photo. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4052293

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

