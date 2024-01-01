rawpixel
Beach goers at Lido Beach in Mogadishu, Somalia to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr which marked the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on July 17 2015.

UN Photo / Ilyas Ahmed. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4052294

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

