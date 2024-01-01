rawpixel
Staff of the United Nations in Somalia collect garbage during a clean-up exercise of the seashore in Mogadishu, Somalia. The exercise was part of activities to mark the 70th anniversary of the UN on October 24, 2015. UN Photo/ Omar Abdisalan. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4052295

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

