https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052295Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStaff of the United Nations in Somalia collect garbage during a clean-up exercise of the seashore in Mogadishu, Somalia. The exercise was part of activities to mark the 70th anniversary of the UN on October 24, 2015. UN Photo/ Omar Abdisalan. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4052295View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 798 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2329 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4256 x 2832 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadStaff of the United Nations in Somalia collect garbage during a clean-up exercise of the seashore in Mogadishu, Somalia. The exercise was part of activities to mark the 70th anniversary of the UN on October 24, 2015. UN Photo/ Omar Abdisalan. Original public domain image from FlickrMore