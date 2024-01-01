https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052296Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTwo children affected by recent flooding in the Hiraan region of Somalia can be seen in a temporary camp set up near the town of Beletweyne, Somalia, on May 25, 2016. The current floods have already displaced over 17,000 people and are the worst floods to hit the area since 1981. UN Photo. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4052296View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5616 x 3744 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadTwo children affected by recent flooding in the Hiraan region of Somalia can be seen in a temporary camp set up near the town of Beletweyne, Somalia, on May 25, 2016. The current floods have already displaced over 17,000 people and are the worst floods to hit the area since 1981. UN Photo. Original public domain image from FlickrMore