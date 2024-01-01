rawpixel
Two children affected by recent flooding in the Hiraan region of Somalia can be seen in a temporary camp set up near the…
Two children affected by recent flooding in the Hiraan region of Somalia can be seen in a temporary camp set up near the town of Beletweyne, Somalia, on May 25, 2016. The current floods have already displaced over 17,000 people and are the worst floods to hit the area since 1981. UN Photo. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4052296

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Two children affected by recent flooding in the Hiraan region of Somalia can be seen in a temporary camp set up near the town of Beletweyne, Somalia, on May 25, 2016. The current floods have already displaced over 17,000 people and are the worst floods to hit the area since 1981. UN Photo. Original public domain image from Flickr

