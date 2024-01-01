https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052298Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Somalia lady holds a white card as a symbol of peace, at a ceremony to mark International Sports Day for development and peace in Mogadishu on April 06, 2017. UN Photo / Ilyas Ahmed. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4052298View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3420 x 5130 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA Somalia lady holds a white card as a symbol of peace, at a ceremony to mark International Sports Day for development and peace in Mogadishu on April 06, 2017. UN Photo / Ilyas Ahmed. Original public domain image from FlickrMore