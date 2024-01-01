https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052303Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMothers with their children stand in front of their makeshift houses at Maqori Manyow Camp for Internally Displaced Persons during a visit to Baidoa by the German Foreign Minister, Sigmar Gabriel, on 1 May 2017. UN Photo. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4052303View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5760 x 3840 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMothers with their children stand in front of their makeshift houses at Maqori Manyow Camp for Internally Displaced Persons during a visit to Baidoa by the German Foreign Minister, Sigmar Gabriel, on 1 May 2017. UN Photo. Original public domain image from FlickrMore