Secondary students take the national examinations in Kismaayo, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Over 27,000 secondary school students in Somalia began national examinations on Saturday. The exams will be conducted in 120 centers across the capital and four federal states that include Galmudug, Hirshabelle, Southwest, and Jubbaland. UN Photo. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4052304

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

