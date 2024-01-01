rawpixel
Delegates wait to cast votes for their candidates during the electoral process to choose members of the Lower House of the Federal Parliament in Kismaayo, Somalia on November 13, 2016. UN Photo / Awil Abukar. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
4052307

Editorial use only

