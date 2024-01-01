rawpixel
Members of the United Nations Guard Unit mount a Guard of Honour during a ceremony to mark United Nations Day in Mogadishu…
Members of the United Nations Guard Unit mount a Guard of Honour during a ceremony to mark United Nations Day in Mogadishu, Somalia on 24 October 2017.

UN Photo / Ilyas Ahmed. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
4052313

Editorial use only

