rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052315
&ldquo;Where I moved from Warlaliska, there were women raped. One of my relatives was arrested as he left the mosque. He was…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

“Where I moved from Warlaliska, there were women raped. One of my relatives was arrested as he left the mosque. He was accused of being a member of a rapist gang. If I knew any woman who has been raped, I would encourage her to come to HINNA to be helped,” says Asha Abdi. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4052315

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

“Where I moved from Warlaliska, there were women raped. One of my relatives was arrested as he left the mosque. He was accused of being a member of a rapist gang. If I knew any woman who has been raped, I would encourage her to come to HINNA to be helped,” says Asha Abdi. Original public domain image from Flickr

More