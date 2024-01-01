rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052316
A malnourished child on a weighing scale at one of the stabilization centers in Baidoa during a visit by Emergency…
A malnourished child on a weighing scale at one of the stabilization centers in Baidoa during a visit by Emergency Directors. UN Photo. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4052316

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

