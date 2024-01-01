rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052319
A health worker prepares an immunization shot for a child, in Kahda district of Mogadishu, Somalia, on 1 September 2020.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A health worker prepares an immunization shot for a child, in Kahda district of Mogadishu, Somalia, on 1 September 2020.

The Somali federal Ministry of Health, supported by the World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), and Gavi, recently concluded a mass measles and polio immunization campaign. Nearly half a million children in Mogadishu and Benadir region can now hope for healthier and productive lives, thanks to the UN-supported immunization exercise. UN Photo/Ismail Taxta

. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4052319

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

A health worker prepares an immunization shot for a child, in Kahda district of Mogadishu, Somalia, on 1 September 2020.

More