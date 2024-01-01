rawpixel
Residents of Mogadishu, Somalia, participate in the Mini-Marathon to mark the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, which recognises the power of sport in promoting peace and erasing cultural barriers worldwide, on 6 April 2018. UN Photo / Omar Abdisalan. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4052322

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

