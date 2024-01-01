https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052322Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextResidents of Mogadishu, Somalia, participate in the Mini-Marathon to mark the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, which recognises the power of sport in promoting peace and erasing cultural barriers worldwide, on 6 April 2018. UN Photo / Omar Abdisalan. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4052322View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3707 x 2471 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadResidents of Mogadishu, Somalia, participate in the Mini-Marathon to mark the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, which recognises the power of sport in promoting peace and erasing cultural barriers worldwide, on 6 April 2018. UN Photo / Omar Abdisalan. Original public domain image from FlickrMore