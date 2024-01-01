rawpixel
The United Nations has been providing emergency and relocation assistance, clean water, and food and non-food supplies to families affected by floods. Here, women in Belet Weyne receive non-food items donated by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), on 27 May 2020. UN Photo. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4052323

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

The United Nations has been providing emergency and relocation assistance, clean water, and food and non-food supplies to families affected by floods. Here, women in Belet Weyne receive non-food items donated by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), on 27 May 2020. UN Photo. Original public domain image from Flickr

