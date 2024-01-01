A health worker injects a vaccine to a child in Kahda district of Mogadishu, Somalia, on 1 September 2020.

The Somali federal Ministry of Health, supported by the World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), and Gavi, recently concluded a mass measles and polio immunization campaign. Nearly half a million children in Mogadishu and Benadir region can now hope for healthier and productive lives, thanks to the UN-supported immunization exercise. UN Photo/Ismail Taxta. Original public domain image from Flickr