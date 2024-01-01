rawpixel
Members of the Mogadishu's Fire and Emergency Response Service serving under the Benadir Regional Administration, on parade as they take part in a routine morning drill in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 26 May 2018. UN Photo / Omar Abdisalan. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4052325

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

