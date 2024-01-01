https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052327Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSecondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Over 27,000 secondary school students in Somalia began national examinations on Saturday. The exams will be conducted in 120 centers across the capital and four federal states that include Galmudug, Hirshabelle, Southwest, and Jubbaland. UN Photo / Omar Abdisalan. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4052327View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5568 x 3712 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSecondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Over 27,000 secondary school students in Somalia began national examinations on Saturday. The exams will be conducted in 120 centers across the capital and four federal states that include Galmudug, Hirshabelle, Southwest, and Jubbaland. UN Photo / Omar Abdisalan. Original public domain image from FlickrMore