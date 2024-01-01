rawpixel
Pupils in a classroom at a school located within the Howlwadaag Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Baidoa, Somalia, on 01 May 2019. George Conway (not in picture), the Acting Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Somalia, who is also the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, visited the area to assess the humanitarian situation in the South West State of Somalia. UN Photo/Abdikarim Mohamed. Original public domain image from Flickr

