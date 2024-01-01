https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052330Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Police officer from Bangladesh, serving under the United Nations Police attends a ceremony during which a total of 56 vehicles were handed over to the Somali Police Force. The vehicles were donated by the Government of Japan through UNSOM in Mogadishu, Somalia on 9 September 2015. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4052330View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 798 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2329 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4256 x 2832 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA Police officer from Bangladesh, serving under the United Nations Police attends a ceremony during which a total of 56 vehicles were handed over to the Somali Police Force. The vehicles were donated by the Government of Japan through UNSOM in Mogadishu, Somalia on 9 September 2015. Original public domain image from FlickrMore