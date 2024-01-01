https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052331Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSecondary students take their national examinations in Baidoa, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Over 27,000 secondary school students in Somalia began national examinations on Saturday. The exams will be conducted in 120 centers across the capital and four federal states that include Galmudug, Hirshabelle, Southwest, and Jubbaland. UN Photo. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4052331View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 714 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2084 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5760 x 3429 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSecondary students take their national examinations in Baidoa, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Over 27,000 secondary school students in Somalia began national examinations on Saturday. The exams will be conducted in 120 centers across the capital and four federal states that include Galmudug, Hirshabelle, Southwest, and Jubbaland. UN Photo. Original public domain image from FlickrMore