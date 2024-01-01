https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052332Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSome of the patients who had turned up at De Martini Hospital in Mogadishu seeking medical care on 21 June 2020. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4052332View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5568 x 3712 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSome of the patients who had turned up at De Martini Hospital in Mogadishu seeking medical care on 21 June 2020. Original public domain image from FlickrMore