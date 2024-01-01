rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052333
A member of the Mogadishu's Fire and Emergency Response Service serving under the Benadir Regional Administration holds a…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A member of the Mogadishu's Fire and Emergency Response Service serving under the Benadir Regional Administration holds a hose during a routine morning drill in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 26 May 2018. UN Photo / Omar Abdisalan. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4052333

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

A member of the Mogadishu's Fire and Emergency Response Service serving under the Benadir Regional Administration holds a hose during a routine morning drill in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 26 May 2018. UN Photo / Omar Abdisalan. Original public domain image from Flickr

More