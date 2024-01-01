https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052334Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA girl carries her brother at an Internally Displaced Persons camp in Doolow, Gedo region, Somalia on June 12, 2017. A delegation led by the United Nations and the African Union visited the camp during a humanitarian assessment mission to the Horn of Africa region. UN Photo / Ilyas Ahmed. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4052334View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5347 x 3565 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA girl carries her brother at an Internally Displaced Persons camp in Doolow, Gedo region, Somalia on June 12, 2017. A delegation led by the United Nations and the African Union visited the camp during a humanitarian assessment mission to the Horn of Africa region. UN Photo / Ilyas Ahmed. Original public domain image from FlickrMore