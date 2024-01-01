https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052335Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe United Nations has been providing clean water, food and non-food emergency supplies to families displaced by floods at Ceel Jaale IDP camp in Belet Weyne. Also, UN agencies are helping to identify and support residents with other health issues such as malnutrition and waterborne diseases (acute water diarrhea and cholera). On 27 May 2020. UN Photo. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4052335View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5760 x 3840 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe United Nations has been providing clean water, food and non-food emergency supplies to families displaced by floods at Ceel Jaale IDP camp in Belet Weyne. Also, UN agencies are helping to identify and support residents with other health issues such as malnutrition and waterborne diseases (acute water diarrhea and cholera). On 27 May 2020. UN Photo. Original public domain image from FlickrMore