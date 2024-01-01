rawpixel
The United Nations has been providing clean water, food and non-food emergency supplies to families displaced by floods at Ceel Jaale IDP camp in Belet Weyne. Also, UN agencies are helping to identify and support residents with other health issues such as malnutrition and waterborne diseases (acute water diarrhea and cholera). On 27 May 2020. UN Photo. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4052335

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

