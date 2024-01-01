rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052336
A woman and her children wait to receive food at an Internally Displaced Persons camp at Doolow, Gedo region, Somalia on…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A woman and her children wait to receive food at an Internally Displaced Persons camp at Doolow, Gedo region, Somalia on June 12, 2017. A delegation led by the United Nations and the African Union visited the camp during a humanitarian assessment mission to the Horn of Africa region. UN Photo / Ilyas Ahmed. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4052336

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

A woman and her children wait to receive food at an Internally Displaced Persons camp at Doolow, Gedo region, Somalia on June 12, 2017. A delegation led by the United Nations and the African Union visited the camp during a humanitarian assessment mission to the Horn of Africa region. UN Photo / Ilyas Ahmed. Original public domain image from Flickr

More