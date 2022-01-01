rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052524
Modern coffee logo template, Caffriend, minimal branding design for business psd
Edit Template
Save
Custom Text

Modern coffee logo template, Caffriend, minimal branding design for business psd

More
Premium
ID : 
4052524

View personal and business license 

Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ Cyreal
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Modern coffee logo template, Caffriend, minimal branding design for business psd

More