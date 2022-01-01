rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052702
Business logo template, simple gold retro design, creative branding icon illustration set psd
Edit Template
Save
Custom Text

Business logo template, simple gold retro design, creative branding icon illustration set psd

More
Premium
ID : 
4052702

View personal and business license 

Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Raleway by Multiple DesignersRubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ Cyreal
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Business logo template, simple gold retro design, creative branding icon illustration set psd

More