https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4053366Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRose collage sticker, simple black flower line art for scrapbook vectorMorePremiumID : 4053366View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 3.34 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Rose collage sticker, simple black flower line art for scrapbook vectorMore