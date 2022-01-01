https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4053375Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBotanical png collage element, black fern drawing, simple illustration transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 4053375View personal and business license PNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3000 x 3000 pxSVG | 63.47 KBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Botanical png collage element, black fern drawing, simple illustration transparent backgroundMore