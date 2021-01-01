https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4053620Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic French rose png sticker, vintage floral illustration, classic design elementMorePremiumID : 4053620View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 800 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1000 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1354 x 2031 pxCompatible with :Aesthetic French rose png sticker, vintage floral illustration, classic design elementMore