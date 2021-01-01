https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4053633Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRed flower sticker, aesthetic vintage French rose illustration, classic design element psdMorePremiumID : 4053633View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2598 x 2598 px | 300 dpi | 78.72 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2598 x 2598 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Red flower sticker, aesthetic vintage French rose illustration, classic design element psdMore