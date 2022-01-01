https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4053921Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLeaf collage sticker, simple black botanical illustration on blue brushstroke vectorMorePremiumID : 4053921View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 59.01 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Leaf collage sticker, simple black botanical illustration on blue brushstroke vectorMore