https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4054136SaveSaveAbstract geometric Instagram post template, inspirational quote in aesthetic design psd setMorePremiumID : 4054136View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 5001 x 3334 px | 300 dpi | 49.69 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontAbstract geometric Instagram post template, inspirational quote in aesthetic design psd setMore