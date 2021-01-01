rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4055642
3D geometric Instagram story template, pyramid shape with inspirational quote vector
Edit Template
Save
Custom Text

3D geometric Instagram story template, pyramid shape with inspirational quote vector

More
Premium
ID : 
4055642

View personal and business license 

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Muli by Vernon Adams
©2021 Rawpixel Ltd.

3D geometric Instagram story template, pyramid shape with inspirational quote vector

More