https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4055721Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom Text3D liquid phone wallpaper template, blue abstract with inspirational quote psdMorePremiumID : 4055721View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.73 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.73 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.73 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 12.73 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Mate SC by Eduardo TunniDownload Mate SC fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontPacifico by Vernon AdamsDownload Pacifico fontDownload All3D liquid phone wallpaper template, blue abstract with inspirational quote psdMore